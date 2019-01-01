|
Citation
Ravalet E, Drevon G, Kaufmann V. RTS Rech. Transp. Secur. 2019; 2019: e1.
Vernacular Title
Des pratiques et représentations genrées de la voiture chez les adolescents : Le cas européen
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Université Gustave Eiffel)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Adolescence is often considered in transport policies as a transition period between dependence on parents and complete autonomy in adulthood. Better understanding the social representations associated with modes of transport, and in particular the car and public transport, makes it possible to better consider modal appetites in adulthood and thus to consider public education policies in favor of mobility more sustainable. In this article, we consider automobile practices and representations of the car in the adolescent population. We focus more specifically on the differences between girls and boys. This article shows the importance of the gaps that exist between young girls and boys.
Language: fr