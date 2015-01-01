Abstract

The transport of oversize cargo is distinguished by its specificity on the market of transport services. Specialised equipment is required for its implementation, and the number of people involved in the transport process itself is much higher than in the case of classic road transport. This paper presents the conditions related to the transport of oversize loads, characterised basic types of oversized cargo with the indication of the required documents related to the transport of this type of cargo. The method of preparation and organisation of oversize cargo transportation, as well as conditions of piloting vehicles with oversize cargoes, also are described.



Keywords: transport, oversize cargo, type of oversize cargo

Language: en