The aim of this article is to discuss issues related to threats to civil aviation. The authors describe a relatively fresh subject which has been neglected so far due to the lack of knowledge and low popularity of this type of threat. The work identifies and characterises new threats to civil aviation. In order to achieve this aim, the article contains defined possibilities of using anti-aircraft mines and methods of using anti-aircraft rocket sets against civil aircraft in the operational area of the airport. The threats resulting from the use of unmanned aerial systems in the operational area of the airport are described together with the use of the cyberspace in a criminal manner in relation to civil aviation.



Keywords: anti-aircraft mines, portable anti-aircraft missile sets, unmanned aerial vehicles, cyberspace, cyber threats

