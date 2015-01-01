|
Citation
Kaplan L, Klein T, Wilson M, Graves J. Univ. Toronto Med. J. 2019; 96(3): 6-12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, University of Toronto Press)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Washington is the only U.S. state to recognize and certify the medical marijuana consultant role. Medical marijuana customers have the option to use the services of a consultant for advice on the selection of marijuana products that may benefit a qualifying terminal or debilitating medical condition, the risks and benefits of these products, and the risks and benefits of methods of administration of these products. The purpose of this study was to investigate of the knowledge, practices, and attitudes regarding medical marijuana among certified medical marijuana consultants in Washington State, and to identify sources of information used by medical marijuana consultants to advise patients regarding the use of marijuana for medical conditions.
Language: en