AIMS: To evaluate the efficacy and monitoring capabilities of a breathalyser-based eHealth system for patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) and to investigate the quality and validity of timeline follow-back (TLFB) as outcome measure in clinical trials and treatment.



METHODS: Patients (n = 115) were recruited to clinical trials from a 12-step aftercare programme (12S-ABS) and from hospital care with abstinence (HC-ABS) or controlled drinking (HC-CDR) as goal and randomly divided into an eHealth and a control group. The effect of the eHealth system was analysed with TLFB-derived primary outcomes-change in number of abstinent days (AbsDay) and heavy drinking days (HDDs) compared to baseline-and phosphatidyl ethanol (PEth) measurements. Validity and quality of TLFB were evaluated by comparison with breath alcohol content (BrAC) and eHealth digital biomarkers (DBs): Addiction Monitoring Index (AMI) and Maximum Time Between Tests (MTBT). TLFB reports were compared to eHealth data regarding reported abstinence.



RESULTS: The primary outcome (TLFB) showed no significant difference between eHealth and control groups, but PEth did show a significant difference especially at months 2 and 3. Self-reported daily abstinence suffered from severe quality issues: of the 28-day TLFB reports showing full abstinence eHealth data falsified 34% (BrAC measurements), 39% (MTBT), 54% (AMI) and 68% (BrAC/MTBT/AMI). 12S-ABS and HC-ABS patients showed severe under-reporting.



CONCLUSIONS: No effect of the eHealth system was measured with TLFB, but a small positive effect was measured with PEth. The eHealth system revealed severe quality problems with TLFB, especially regarding abstinence-should measurement-based eHealth data replace TLFB as outcome measure for AUD?



