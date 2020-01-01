|
Kunik ME, Stanley MA, Shrestha S, Ramsey D, Richey S, Snow L, Freshour J, Evans T, Newmark M, Williams S, Wilson N, Amspoker AB. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Houston VA HSR&D Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety (MEK, DR, TE, ABA), Houston, TX; VA South Central Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (a virtual center) (MEK, DR, TE, ABA); Baylor College of Medicine (MEK, MAS, SS, DR, SR, TE, MN, SW, NW, ABA), Houston, TX.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32115311
OBJECTIVE: International appeals call for interventions to prevent aggression and other behavioral problems in individuals with dementia (IWD). Aggression Prevention Training (APT), based on intervening in three contributors to development of aggression (IWD pain, IWD depression, and caregiver-IWD relationship problems) aims to reduce incidence of aggression in IWD over 1 year.
Aggression; caregiver; dementia; depression; pain; randomized controlled trial