In August 2019, the American College of Physicians joined with 6 other physician and public health professional organizations in publishing a call to action regarding firearm injury and death as a major public health problem in the United States. We advocated for measures and impactful legislation that would reduce firearm injuries and deaths and protect patients and the communities that physicians serve. We have subsequently invited a wide variety of organizations to endorse the article. In addition to the organizations represented by the authors of the article, the following organizations are also officially endorsing the article and its recommendations:



Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology

American Academy of Neurology

American Academy of Ophthalmology

American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehab

American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists

American College of Cardiology

American College of Chest Physicians

American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists

American College of Preventive Medicine

American Geriatrics Society

American Medical Group Association

American Medical Women's Association

American Psychological Association

American Society of Hematology

American Society of Nephrology

American Thoracic Society

Association of American Medical Colleges

C. Everett Koop Institute at Dartmouth

Doctors for America

Everytown for Gun Safety

Giffords

Institute for Patient- and Family-Centered Care

Manhattan District Attorney's Office

National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians

National Hispanic Medical Association

National Partnership for Women & Families

Newtown Action Alliance

Prevention Institute

Renal Physicians Association

Scrubs Addressing the Firearms Epidemic

Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine

Society of Critical Care Medicine

Society of General Internal Medicine

Society of Interventional Radiology

States United to Prevent Gun Violence





