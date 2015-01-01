SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McLean RM. Ann. Intern Med. 2020; 172(5): 368.

American College of Physicians, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (R.M.M.).

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Physicians)

10.7326/L19-0744

32120388

In August 2019, the American College of Physicians joined with 6 other physician and public health professional organizations in publishing a call to action regarding firearm injury and death as a major public health problem in the United States. We advocated for measures and impactful legislation that would reduce firearm injuries and deaths and protect patients and the communities that physicians serve. We have subsequently invited a wide variety of organizations to endorse the article. In addition to the organizations represented by the authors of the article, the following organizations are also officially endorsing the article and its recommendations:

Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine
American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
American Academy of Neurology
American Academy of Ophthalmology
American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehab
American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists
American College of Cardiology
American College of Chest Physicians
American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists
American College of Preventive Medicine
American Geriatrics Society
American Medical Group Association
American Medical Women's Association
American Psychological Association
American Society of Hematology
American Society of Nephrology
American Thoracic Society
Association of American Medical Colleges
C. Everett Koop Institute at Dartmouth
Doctors for America
Everytown for Gun Safety
Giffords
Institute for Patient- and Family-Centered Care
Manhattan District Attorney's Office
National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians
National Hispanic Medical Association
National Partnership for Women & Families
Newtown Action Alliance
Prevention Institute
Renal Physicians Association
Scrubs Addressing the Firearms Epidemic
Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine
Society of Critical Care Medicine
Society of General Internal Medicine
Society of Interventional Radiology
States United to Prevent Gun Violence


