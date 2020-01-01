Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) is associated with a number of pernicious outcomes, including adverse parenting outcomes among mothers who experienced CSA (M CSA ). Despite the large literature on these outcomes, gaps and uncertainties in the literature exist. Specifically, while previous literature has shown that some M CSA have their parenting negatively affected by CSA, others do not, and potential mechanisms explaining these variations, such as mental health and characteristics of the CSA experience, have not been fully explored.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate (1) how M CSA believe their CSA experiences have affected their parenting, if at all; (2) what factors may be contributing to these perceived effects; and (3) what resources or intervention components M CSA believe they need to cope with their experiences. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants were M CSA primarily from the UK and the Republic of Ireland.



METHODS: M CSA were recruited through partner organizations specializing in parenting, child abuse, and mental health to complete an online survey with both qualitative and quantitative components. Qualitative data were thematically synthesized and subgroup analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: M CSA reported that their CSA experiences most affected their desire to protect their child from experiencing abuse. Additionally, breastfeeding, child-rearing practices, the mother-child relationship, and perceptions of motherhood and the child were reported to be affected.



CONCLUSIONS: Given that M CSA have reported their CSA experiences to negatively affect several aspects of parenting, evidence-based interventions are needed. Participant concerns regarding parenting and suggestions made by participants in this study for interventions may aid in intervention development.



Language: en