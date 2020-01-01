Abstract

This paper examines the inter-relationship between the rights to protection and to participation that are embodied in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Considerable investment has been made over the past 30 years, from local to global levels, in listening to children, affording them opportunity to speak out and to hold adults to account in the realisation of their rights. This experience has highlighted the extent to which listening to children is not only right in principle, but is also a necessary and invaluable means through which to strengthen protection from violence, exploitation and abuse. Only by listening to children it is possible to fully understand the nature, scale and impact of violence in their lives and to develop appropriate responses and services. Only if children can speak out about the violence or abuse they face, does it become possible to challenge it and end impunity for those who seek to hurt children. The right to participate is not only fundamental to children's dignity, and sense of self-esteem and selfefficacy, but is also a vital dimension of their protection. However, in most countries around the world, multiple barriers impede its realisation. If violence against children is to be ended, investment is now needed in measures to build an enabling environment in which every child, including the very young, children with disabilities and those from the most marginalised communities, is able to contribute meaningfully to the decisions that impact on their lives, and to challenge violations of their rights.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en