SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nena E, Cassimos D, Kaditis A, Kourantzi M, Trakada G, Economou NT, Nikolaidis PT, Rosemann T, Knechtle B, Steiropoulos P, Tsalkidis A. Front. Pediatr. 2020; 8: e23.

Affiliation

Department of Paediatrics, Medical School, Democritus University of Thrace, Alexandroupolis, Greece.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fped.2020.00023

PMID

32117830

PMCID

PMC7028695

Abstract

Background Aim: The aim of this study was to examine the sleep characteristics of children and explore associations with various socio-demographic factors in an area of Greece characterized by cultural diversity. Methods: A questionnaire about children's sleep habits had been distributed to parents of children who visited the pediatric outpatient clinic of University General Hospital of Alexandroupolis for a medical examination and to get a health certificate for participation in sports activities. Children with chronic health conditions were excluded. Results: In the study, 449 children (27.1% belonging to minorities) were included, aged 7.6 ± 2.9 years. Most of them (81.7%) slept after 10 p.m., with a mean nocturnal sleep duration of 9.4 ± 1.2 h. The most commonly reported disturbance was snoring (26.2%). Age and high educational level of the mother were both important determinants for sleeping late [OR 1.139 (1.033-1.255); p = 0.009 and OR 1.086 (1.004-1.175); p = 0.040, respectively]. The latter was also associated with an absence of any reported sleep disorder in children [OR 0.934 (0.877-0.994); p = 0.031]. A longer sleep duration was reported among Roma children (p = 0.022), which was more overt in girls (mean sleep duration 10.4 ± 1.6 h). In the Roma group also, the prevalence of sleep disorders was higher. Conclusion: Age progression and maternal educational level, along with cultural background, seem to be correlated with variations in the sleep characteristics of children in a culturally diverse population in Greece.

Copyright © 2020 Nena, Cassimos, Kaditis, Kourantzi, Trakada, Economou, Nikolaidis, Rosemann, Knechtle, Steiropoulos and Tsalkidis.


Language: en

Keywords

Greece; children; cultural diversity; sleep disorders; socio-demographic factors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print