Journal Article

Citation

Singh L, Joshi T, Tewari D, Echeverría J, Mocan A, Sah AN, Parvanov E, Tzvetkov NT, Ma ZF, Lee YY, Poznański P, Huminiecki L, Sacharczuk M, Jóźwik A, Horbańczuk JO, Feder-Kubis J, Atanasov AG. Front. Pharmacol. 2019; 10: e1593.

Affiliation

Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Digital Health and Patient Safety, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fphar.2019.01593

PMID

32116660

PMCID

PMC7034411

Abstract

Excessive alcohol consumption is the cause of several diseases and thus is of a major concern for society. Worldwide alcohol consumption has increased by many folds over the past decades. This urgently calls for intervention and relapse counteract measures. Modern pharmacological solutions induce complete alcohol self-restraint and prevent relapse, but they have many side effects. Natural products are most promising as they cause fewer adverse effects. Here we discuss in detail the medicinal plants used in various traditional/folklore medicine systems for targeting alcohol abuse. We also comprehensively describe preclinical and clinical studies done on some of these plants along with the possible mechanisms of action.

Copyright © 2020 Singh, Joshi, Tewari, Echeverría, Mocan, Sah, Parvanov, Tzvetkov, Ma, Lee, Poznański, Huminiecki, Sacharczuk, Jóźwik, Horbańczuk, Feder-Kubis and Atanasov.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; alcoholism; binge drinking; drug abuse; fatty liver; natural products

