Citation
Haussleiter IS, Neumann E, Lorek S, Ueberberg B, Juckel G. Int. J. Bipolar Disord. 2020; 8(1): e10.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, Ruhr-University Bochum, LWL-University Hospital Bochum, Bochum, Germany.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32115670
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment has been shown to be associated with a wide range of mental disorders, including bipolar disorders. In this 2-year follow-up study, recollections of emotional, physical and sexual abuse were related to bipolar symptoms, namely depressive, hypomanic and manic symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Bipolar disorder; Child maltreatment; Depression; Emotional abuse; Gender