|
Citation
|
Kim H, Park J, Lee S, Lee SA, Park EC. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Preventive Medicine, Institute of Health Services Research, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32114878
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the leading cause of death among adolescents in South Korea. Negative influences of the abuse of energy drinks on mental health problems have emerged. AIMS: This study aimed to analyze the relationship between energy drink consumption, depression and suicide ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Energy drink; adolescents; caffeine; depression; suicide; suicide ideation