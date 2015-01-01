SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pope ND, Buchino S, Ascienzo S. J. Gerontol. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Social Work, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01634372.2020.1733727

PMID

32116158

Abstract

People experiencing homelessness often have a history of trauma, and losing one's home is a traumatic event. The trauma of living in emergency shelters and on the streets uniquely impacts older adults, whose experiences of homelessness increase the likelihood of multiple health conditions and premature aging. This paper includes data from 18 men, aged 50 and older, who had experienced multiple instances of homelessness, as part of a larger study to understand the return path to homelessness from permanent housing. When participants spoke with us about their failure to be in housing, their inability to free themselves from reoccurring homelessness could not be discussed without talking about their trauma. Participants spoke of trauma in early life, perhaps precipitating homelessness, as well as traumatic experiences while homeless. The men discussed feeling imprisoned by the systemic issues around homelessness, facing mistreatment by service providers, and being exposed to external threats in their lives on the streets, including violence.

FINDINGS from this study lend themselves to the explicit need for trauma-informed care and supportive services that are sensitive to the urgency of homelessness as it is experienced by men in late life.


Language: en

Keywords

Homelessness; United States; older homeless; qualitative analysis; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print