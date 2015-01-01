Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is defined as physical, psychological, and sexual violence that occurs in an intimate relationship. For the victims, it often leads to devastating consequences such as physical injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Research on IPV has been extensively conducted for several decades. However, most studies have focused on male-to-female perpetration, and men's victimization has been relatively neglected. This study aims to explore men's IPV experiences within the context of Korean society, which is characterized by strong gender norms that may impede efforts to understand how men are victimized. Eleven Korean male IPV victims participated in semi-structured phone or in-person interviews lasting 1 to 2 hr, all of which were audio-recorded and transcribed. The transcriptions were qualitatively analyzed using a phenomenological method suggested by Giorgi. In total, six themes were revealed in the data: (a) living with violence, (b) enduring the violent relationship, (c) feeling helpless, (d) ending the relationship, (e) suffering from trauma, and (f) perceiving male victimization in society. Our findings are meaningful in terms of demonstrating how masculinity in one society can shape the thoughts, emotions, reactions, and behaviors of male victims. These findings can be used to tailor outreach efforts and interventions to the unique experiences of Korean men.

