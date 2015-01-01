|
Citation
|
Ranney ML, Zeoli AM, Beidas R. JAMA Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Penn Implementation Science Center at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32119061
|
Abstract
|
Pediatric firearm injury and mortality are matters of national concern. The pediatric firearm mortality rate has increased by approximately 30% over the past decade,1 largely due to increases in both firearm homicide and suicide. Currently, firearm injury is the second leading cause of death for American youths (age 1-19 years)....
Language: en