|
Citation
|
Dimech-Betancourt B, Ponsford JL, Charlton JL, Ross PE, Stolwyk RJ. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Monash-Epworth Rehabilitation Research Centre, Richmond, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32114901
|
Abstract
|
Driving a motor vehicle is a common rehabilitation goal following acquired brain injury (ABI). There is increasing interest in the use of driving simulators for driver rehabilitation post-ABI; however, there is still limited research demonstrating efficacy and acceptability. This study sought to examine the user experience of a driving simulator intervention for ABI survivors. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 14 individuals, including 12 ABI survivors (42% male; Mean age = 53.92 years, SD age = 17.63) who completed the intervention, and 2 occupational therapist driver assessors who facilitated the intervention. Thematic analysis was adopted to analyse interview data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acquired brain injury; Driving simulator; Qualitative design; Rehabilitation; Return to driving