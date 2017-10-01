Abstract

Background: The emergency medical services (EMS) workforce is a key component of healthcare in the U.S. Characteristics of active EMS professionals who are treating patients in the prehospital setting is unclear. The purpose of this study was to describe the roles and settings in which nationally certified EMS professionals are providing patient care and to evaluate similarities and differences of the demographics and practice settings of the three major certification levels.Methods: We conducted a cross-sectional evaluation of all nationally certified EMS professionals in the U.S. that recertified between October 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 and October 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019. Within the recertification application, EMS professionals completed an optional demographic profile. Those who were nationally certified, functioning as a patient care provider for at least one non-military EMS organization, aged 18 to 85 years, and recertified at the EMT level or higher were included. Demographic, agency and job characteristics were assessed and descriptive statistics were calculated.Results: In 2017-2018, 101,363 EMS professionals recertified and 87,471 (86%) completed the profile; in 2018-2019, 106,893 EMS professionals recertified and 92,640 (87%) completed the profile. Of the 142,751 EMS professionals who met inclusion criteria, the population was primarily male (76%) and age increased by certification level. By race/ethnicity, 85% were white, 5% were Hispanic/Latino, 5% were Black/African American, 2% were American Indian/Alaskan Native, 2% were Asian and 1% were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.Paramedics had the highest proportion of associate degrees (EMT:16.0%; AEMT:16.6%; paramedic:28.5%); some college experience was common for all certification levels (EMT:34.7%; AEMT:37.2%; paramedic:31.6%). Most EMS professionals reported 3-7 years of experience, were working full-time (78%) and 28% were working for 2 or more agencies. Most were working for a fire department (48%) or private agency (21%) and providing 9-1-1 service (72%). No substantial differences were observed between the two recertification cycles.Conclusion: This is the most comprehensive study evaluating the demographics of the national EMS workforce of active patient care providers. Understanding the characteristics of EMS professionals and the settings they practice in is important for educational and training initiatives, as well as protocols and policies.

Language: en