Abstract

The article considers domestic violence as a factor of derangement of social and mental health of family members. There is no open access to statistical indices of cases of domestic violence. The data of population mental health is rather conditional. There is no aggregated information on social health of citizens at all. The sociological study of families of the Belgorod region was carried out in January-March 2019. The collection of primary sociological data was done using the questionnaire survey. The respondents consisted of two groups: minors and adult family members. The study established that in children-victims of violent actions, recollections remain that negatively impact their social and mental health in the present and future. Most often there is not one type of violence but whole complex. The effect of domestic violence is deterioration not only of mental and social health of victims, but physical (psychosomatic) health too. There is co-dependency of social and mental health conditions of all family members involved into violence actions. In case of domestic violence related to the elderly and disabled ones their social and mental health is deteriorating much faster than in case of similar alterations of age-related or medical causes.

Language: ru