Citation
Alang S, McAlpine D, McCreedy E. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (Alang); Division of Health Policy and Management, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis (McAlpine); Center for Gerontology and Healthcare Research, School of Public Health, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island (McCreedy).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
32114942
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify sociodemographic and health characteristics associated with use of different mental health services (medication only, counseling only, or both) among persons with depression.
Language: en
Keywords
|
access to treatment; depression; differential therapeutics, pathways into care