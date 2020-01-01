Abstract

Suicide remains a pressing problem among active-duty military personnel. Recent Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense suicide prevention practice guidelines highlight the need for further screening research. The present study assessed the psychometric properties of 2 common self-report suicide screening tools: the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) and the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) ideation subscale. Data (n = 200 active-duty personnel) were drawn from medical records and self-report questionnaires from 2 outpatient treatment settings in a military hospital. Primary findings include: (a) confirmatory factor analytic support for the SBQ-R but not the self-report version of the C-SSRS ideation severity subscale; and (b) acceptable reliability for both the SBQ-R and C-SSRS ideation severity subscale. Recommendations are offered for military suicide screening practice and research. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en