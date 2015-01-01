|
Citation
Apatinga GA, Tenkorang EY. Sex Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John's, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32116110
Abstract
|
Some evidence suggests that in sub-Saharan Africa, sexual violence is commonplace among married women, yet this problem is underresearched. Using qualitative methods and applying Heise's social-ecological model, this study examined the experiences of 15 Ghanaian women suffering sexual violence in their marriages.
Keywords
|
Africa; Eastern Region; Ghana; married women; sexual violence; violence