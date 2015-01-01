Abstract

The purpose of the study was to describe the relationship between substance use and impulsivity according to gender as a moderating variable in a sample of Argentine students. Three hundred ninety students were evaluated using a sociodemographic and clinical ad hoc questionnaire; the ASSIST test and the Barratt scale were used to detect substance use and impulsiveness levels respectively. Equal percentages of men and women use alcohol and tobacco; a greater proportion of men use cannabis. Impulsivity levels are higher among teenagers who use substances. Women who use substances (alcohol, tobacco and cannabis) are more impulsive than male users, specifically from the motor point of view. The relationship between impulsivity and substance use is confirmed, gender issues could mediate this relationship and underlying biological mechanisms; these findings will allow a differential gender approach to be established regarding drug prevention and treatment.

Language: es