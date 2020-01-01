|
Citation
Malamut ST, van den Berg YHM, Lansu TAM, Cillessen AHN. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Behavioural Science Institute, Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32124998
Abstract
Previous studies indicate that when identifying individuals involved in bullying, the concordance between self- and peer- reports is low to moderate. There is support that self- and peer- identified victims constitute distinct types of victims and differ in adjustment. Likewise, differentiating between self- and peer- reports of bullying may also reveal distinct types of bullies. The goal of this study was to examine differences between types of bullies identified via dyadic nominations (self-identified, victim-identified, and self/victim identified). First, we examined the concordance between dyadic nominations of bullying and traditional measures of bullying (i.e., self- and peer-reports). Second, we compared the behavioral profiles of the bully types to nonbullies, with a focus on aggressive behaviors and social status. Third, we examined whether the types of bullies targeted victims with different levels of popularity, as well as the role of their own popularity and prioritizing of popularity. Participants were 1,008 Dutch adolescents (50.1% male, Mage = 14.14 years, standard deviation [SD] = 1.30) who completed a classroom assessment of dyadic nominations, peer nominations, and self-report items.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; aggression; dyadic nominations; popularity; victimization