|
Citation
|
Cordell RF, Wickes CK, Casey A, Greeves JP. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Women in Ground Close Combat Research Programme (WGCC), United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, Andover, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32123003
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The 2016 Interim Report on the Health Risks to Women in Ground Close Combat Roles highlighted an increased risk of skeletal injury and significant physiological changes, including increased ligament laxity and decreased bone mineral content, during the postpartum period. The report called for further research and a re-evaluation of postpartum policy to optimise the return of female Service personnel to arduous employment. The purpose of this study was to determine whether returning to duty is at greater risk of injury and illness in the first year postpartum than they were prepregnancy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
military; postnatal; postpartum; pregnancy; women’s health; work-related injury