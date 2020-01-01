|
Citation
McKibbin G, Humphreys C. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Melbourne School of Health Sciences, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32122641
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a problem of significant proportion in Australia and globally. Prevention efforts have tended to occur on an ad hoc basis and to be poorly evaluated. A measured, evidence-based public health approach to preventing child sexual abuse is necessary to enhance the prevention agenda.
Language: en
Keywords
Child sexual abuse; Children and young people; Commentary; Harmful sexual behavior; Prevention