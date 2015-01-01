Abstract

The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to investigate the post-traumatic symptoms and psychological well-being among internally displaced (ID) adolescents in the early phase of the conflict in the southeast part of Turkey and clarify the effect of psychopathology on PTSD scores depends on gender. With the help of the results of our study, we aimed to enhance our understanding of adolescent mental health. Our study was completed with 102 ID adolescents (42 boys, 60 girls). Our results showed that ID adolescents flee from conflict had significantly higher levels of mental disorders and PTSD. Girls show higher rates of PTSD symptoms than boys and there was no significant interactive effect of gender and emotional, behavioral and peer problems on PTSD. However, boys with ADHD seem to be more prone to develop PTSD than girls. We aimed to highlight the challenges facing adolescents forced to flee from conflict zones who were temporarily relocated. These results may help us to enlighten our understanding of ID adolescents and may suggest more studies to provide beneficial gender-specific intervention program.

Language: en