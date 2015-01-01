SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Franchitto N. Fundam. Clin. Pharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

UMR 1027, Université de Toulouse, UPS, Inserm, 31000, Toulouse, France.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/fcp.12545

32124996

This editorial refers to the article ‘Methadone poisonings: a seven‐year retrospective study of the French poison center network focusing on suicide attempt vs. misuses’ by Romain Torrents et al. published in Fundamental and Clinical Pharmacology.


