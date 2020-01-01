Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasing use of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes has augmented concerns about associated poisoning, and specifically pediatric and adolescent poisonings. Synthetic cannabinoids, often marketed as cannabis replacement, have recently emerged and knowledge and awareness of their toxic effects is growing. The objective of this study was to characterize and compare cannabinoid poisonings (medical and recreational cannabis, and synthetic cannabinoids) in Israel during the period 2007-2018.



METHODS: The three types of cannabinoid exposures reported to the Israel Poison Information Center (IPIC) between 2007 and 2018 were identified. Differences in distribution of the three types of agents with respect to demographic and clinical factors were examined using univariate statistics, and time trends were plotted.



RESULTS: Out of the total 615 poison-exposure cases identified, 55% were recreational cannabis cases, 33% were synthetic cannabinoid cases and 12% were medical cannabis cases. Compared to recreational cannabis exposures, synthetic cannabinoid exposures were more likely to be male, to have both gastrointestinal and cardiovascular manifestations and less likely to be called in by the public as opposed to called in by health care professionals and less likely to be treated on-site. Medical cannabis exposures were less likely to be male, more likely to be called in by the public, less likely to present with co-use of other substances and more likely to have gastrointestinal manifestations. Throughout the study period an increase in exposure cases were observed for medical and recreational cannabis cases, whereas synthetic cannabinoid cases showed an increase until 2014 and then a steep decrease.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the low toxicity of different types of cannabinoids, training of physicians and other health care professionals related to cannabinoid poisoning is important. This is particularly important in jurisdictions where legal access to cannabis is becoming increasingly available.



