Citation
Sznitman SR, Pinsky-Talbi L, Salameh M, Moed T, Bentur Y. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 77: e102711.
Affiliation
The Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa; Israel Poison Information Center, Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, Israel.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32126489
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Increasing use of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes has augmented concerns about associated poisoning, and specifically pediatric and adolescent poisonings. Synthetic cannabinoids, often marketed as cannabis replacement, have recently emerged and knowledge and awareness of their toxic effects is growing. The objective of this study was to characterize and compare cannabinoid poisonings (medical and recreational cannabis, and synthetic cannabinoids) in Israel during the period 2007-2018.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Cannabinoids; Cannabis; Legalization; Medical; Poison center; Poisoning; Recreational; Synthetic