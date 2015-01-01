|
Slimowicz J, Siev J, Brochu PM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(5): e1546.
Nova Southeastern University, College of Psychology, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314, USA.
Abstract
Status-based rejection sensitivity refers to the anxious expectation and tendency to perceive rejection in ambiguous social scenarios based on one's minority identification. This study evaluates the implications of sensitivity to rejection based on sexual orientation identity on negative mental health outcomes. Current minority stress models include rejection sensitivity as a factor that may contribute to adverse negative psychosocial outcomes in LGBT persons. This study evaluates the role of rejection sensitivity alongside demographically relevant predictors such as age, race, education, and level of sexuality disclosure in predicting the presence of significant depression and anxiety scores among a sample of gay men.
LGBT persons; anxiety; depression; gays; psychological; stress