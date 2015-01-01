Abstract

Status-based rejection sensitivity refers to the anxious expectation and tendency to perceive rejection in ambiguous social scenarios based on one's minority identification. This study evaluates the implications of sensitivity to rejection based on sexual orientation identity on negative mental health outcomes. Current minority stress models include rejection sensitivity as a factor that may contribute to adverse negative psychosocial outcomes in LGBT persons. This study evaluates the role of rejection sensitivity alongside demographically relevant predictors such as age, race, education, and level of sexuality disclosure in predicting the presence of significant depression and anxiety scores among a sample of gay men.



RESULTS indicate that rejection sensitivity, sexuality openness, and anxiety were significant predictors of depression symptoms, whereas age and depression were significant predictors of anxiety symptoms. This study supports the role of rejection sensitivity as a contributor to negative mental health outcomes among gay men, particularly as it pertains to internalizing mental health disorders.

Language: en