Abstract

This study investigated the life satisfaction trajectory of Korean adolescents, and factors associated with changes in life satisfaction. Specifically, we focused on how changes in time use and social relationships were associated with changes in life satisfaction. Using three waves of the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey, we conducted a series of multilevel growth curve modeling analyses. The results indicate that Korean adolescents' life satisfaction decreased over a three-year period, and that time spent on leisure and sleeping were both significant predictors of changes in life satisfaction. Life satisfaction decreased at a slower rate for adolescents whose relationships with peers and teachers positively increased over time.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of ensuring adequate amount of sleep and providing various opportunities for leisure activities in improving Korean adolescents' life satisfaction. Furthermore, social relationships, specifically with teachers and peers should be the focus of prevention and intervention for adolescents to maintain and improve their level of life satisfaction.

Language: en