Citation
Kim H, Moon H, Yoo JP, Nam E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(5): e1532.
Affiliation
School of Social Work, College of Health Professions and Sciences, University of Central Florida, 12805 Pegasus Drive, Orlando, FL 32816, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32120920
Abstract
This study investigated the life satisfaction trajectory of Korean adolescents, and factors associated with changes in life satisfaction. Specifically, we focused on how changes in time use and social relationships were associated with changes in life satisfaction. Using three waves of the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey, we conducted a series of multilevel growth curve modeling analyses. The results indicate that Korean adolescents' life satisfaction decreased over a three-year period, and that time spent on leisure and sleeping were both significant predictors of changes in life satisfaction. Life satisfaction decreased at a slower rate for adolescents whose relationships with peers and teachers positively increased over time.
Language: en
Keywords
Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey; Korean adolescents; Life satisfaction trajectory; social relationships; time use