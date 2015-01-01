|
Takahashi S, Takagi Y, Fukuo Y, Arai T, Watari M, Tachikawa H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(5): e1530.
Department of Community and Disaster Assistance, Ibaraki Prefectural Medical Center of Psychiatry, Asahi-machi, Kasama, Ibaraki 309-1717, Japan.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32120917
BACKGROUND: How long acute mental health needs continue after the disaster are problems which must be addressed in the treatment of victims. The aim of this study is to determine victims' needs by examining activity data from Disaster Psychiatric Assistance Teams (DPATs) in Japan.
Language: en
DMHISS; DPAT (Disaster Psychiatric Assistance Team); Japan; Kumamoto earthquake; acute mental health needs; disaster; disaster psychiatry; duration of activity