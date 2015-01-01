|
Anzani A, Panfilis C, Scandurra C, Prunas A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(5): e1521.
CREST, Centro per lo studio e la terapia dei disturbi di personalità, 20145, Milan, Italy.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32120872
The study aims to explore the personality patterns of a group of transgender individuals who accessed an Italian gender clinic to undergo gender affirming treatments, by evaluating both dimensional personality domains proposed by the Alternative Model of Personality Disorders and categorical DSM-IV personality disorder (PD) diagnoses. Eighty-seven participants (40 transgender women and 47 transgender men) completed the Personality Inventory for DSM-5 and the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV Axis II personality disorders. Scores obtained were compared to those of the normative samples of cisgender women and men.
alternative model; gender-affirming treatments; maladaptive personality traits; personality disorders; transgender