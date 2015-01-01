Abstract

The segregation and isolation of people with disabilities are global problems, rooted in legislation and policy, social norms and traditional practices. The right to live independently and be included in the community, contained in article 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, was created to combat the phenomenon of institutionalization and to spur efforts towards its eventual eradication. This essay offers a commentary on article 19, drawing on its drafting history, on the interpretation provided by the responsible UN body and on the efforts by that body to monitor and encourage compliance. It emphasizes the extent of the transformation required to realize the full ambition of the article and the need for cooperation across UN treaty bodies.



Language: en