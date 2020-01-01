|
Citation
Yusuf RA, Dongarwar D, Yusuf ZI, Salihu HM. Int. J. MCH AIDS 2020; 9(1): 42-52.
Affiliation
FCM-Adminstartion Research, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA; Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, University of South Florida, College of Public Health Tampa, Florida, USA; Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of South Florida, College of Public Health Tampa, Florida, USA; and Center of Excellence in Health Equity, Training and Research, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Global Health and Education Projects)
DOI
PMID
32123627
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND OR OBJECTIVES: Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is common globally, and is associated with several adverse consequences. This study provides a comparative analysis of potential regional differences in the association between IPV and knowledge and use of contraceptives within Africa.
Language: en
Keywords
Africa; Benin; Burundi; Contraception; Demographic and health surveys; Egypt; Intimate partner violence; Kenya; Knowledge; South Africa; Usage; Violence; Women