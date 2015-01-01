|
Cassidy SA, Bradley L, Cogger-Ward H, Shaw R, Bowen E, Glod M, Baron-Cohen S, Rodgers J. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Institute of Neuroscience, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.
We explored the appropriateness and measurement properties of a suicidality assessment tool (SBQ-R) developed for the general population, in autistic adults-a high risk group for suicide. 188 autistic adults and 183 general population adults completed the tool online, and a sub-sample (n = 15) were interviewed while completing the tool. Multi-group factorial invariance analysis of the online survey data found evidence for metric invariance of the SBQ-R, particularly for items three and four. Cognitive interviews revealed that autistic adults did not interpret these items as intended by the tool designers.
Asperger syndrome; Autism spectrum condition; Autistic; COSMIN; Cognitive interview; Measurement invariance; Measurement properties; Self-harm; Suicidality; Suicide