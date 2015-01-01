SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cassidy SA, Bradley L, Cogger-Ward H, Shaw R, Bowen E, Glod M, Baron-Cohen S, Rodgers J. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Institute of Neuroscience, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10803-020-04431-5

32125569

We explored the appropriateness and measurement properties of a suicidality assessment tool (SBQ-R) developed for the general population, in autistic adults-a high risk group for suicide. 188 autistic adults and 183 general population adults completed the tool online, and a sub-sample (n = 15) were interviewed while completing the tool. Multi-group factorial invariance analysis of the online survey data found evidence for metric invariance of the SBQ-R, particularly for items three and four. Cognitive interviews revealed that autistic adults did not interpret these items as intended by the tool designers.

RESULTS suggest autistic adults interpret key questions regarding suicide risk differently to the general population. Future research must adapt tools to better capture suicidality in autistic adults.


Asperger syndrome; Autism spectrum condition; Autistic; COSMIN; Cognitive interview; Measurement invariance; Measurement properties; Self-harm; Suicidality; Suicide

