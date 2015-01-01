|
Oliphant RYK, Smith EM, Grahame V. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Complex Neurodevelopmental Disorders Service, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
32125568
Abstract
A systematic literature review was undertaken to ascertain the prevalence of self-harm and suicidal behaviour in children and young people under 18 years old with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with or without an intellectual disability. There was variation in the reported prevalence rates but results suggested that rates of both self-harm and suicidal behaviour may be elevated in ASD compared to the general population. This is in keeping with literature relating to autistic adults but in contrast to conclusions of a previous systematic review. This review highlights the need for further research to explore the experience of self-harm and suicidal behaviour in autistic children and young people.
Autism spectrum disorder; Children and young people; Intellectual/learning disability; Self harm; Suicidal behaviour; Suicide