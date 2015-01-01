|
Pelton MK, Crawford H, Robertson AE, Rodgers J, Baron-Cohen S, Cassidy S. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Psychology, University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD, UK. sarah.cassidy@nottingham.ac.uk.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32125567
This study explored whether the Interpersonal Theory of suicide informs our understanding of high rates of suicidality in autistic adults. Autistic and non-autistic adults (n = 695, mean age 41.7 years, 58% female) completed an online survey of self-reported thwarted belonging, perceived burden, autistic traits, suicidal capability, trauma, and lifetime suicidality. Autistic people reported stronger feelings of perceived burden, thwarted belonging and more lifetime trauma than non-autistic people. The hypothesised interaction between burdensomeness and thwarted belonging were observed in the non-autistic group but not in the autistic group. In both groups autistic traits influenced suicidality through burdensomeness/thwarted belonging. Promoting self-worth and social inclusion are important for suicide prevention and future research should explore how these are experienced and expressed by autistic people.
Language: en
Autism spectrum condition; Capability for suicide; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Perceived burden; Suicidality; Suicide; Thwarted belonging; Trauma