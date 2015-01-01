Abstract

The separation of rural families in China has resulted in a large number of "left-behind" children, who are frequently subjected to sexual abuse. Failing and insufficient tutelage owing to the migration of parents into cities and the distinctive rural living environment (e.g. drab and enclosed habitats) are the major causes of the high incidence of sexual abuse against left-behind children. We have applied the concept of "ritualized law" (lihua de fa) to delineate the powerless position of the state legal system vis-á-vis the sexual assaults committed against left-behind children in rural China. Pervasive and ingrained traditional customs and rituals, and the intermediary relationships between familiar people, have restricted the reach of the judicial system in rural areas. Moreover, deeply rooted traditional beliefs and the primacy of interpersonal (and inter-familiar) harmony over legal and formal institutions have weakened the legal system and, in many cases, allowed sexual offenders to avoid prosecution.

