Abstract

The American Association for Dental Research (AADR) is committed to providing a collegial, safe, and welcoming environment for all. As part of this effort, we assessed perceptions and experiences related to sexual, gender-based, and non-gender-based harassment among registrants at AADR annual meetings from 2015 to 2018 (n = 10,495); examined demographic factors associated with reported experiences; and identified facilitators and potential solutions concerning these types of harassment. Registrants were emailed an invitation to an anonymous online survey. Demographics were assessed categorically, and response distributions to close-ended survey items were evaluated by these variables. Bivariate analyses of participant demographics were conducted with 8 types of perceived harassment. To determine the demographic distribution of reporters, along with bivariate associations among them, restricted analyses were performed among individuals reporting any type of harassment. Qualitative data analysts conducted content analysis of the open-ended responses to questions asking participants to reflect on the topic. Peer debriefing was used to refine the coding schema. A total of 824 responses were received, of which 172 individuals reported experiencing ≥1 of the 8 types of harassment surveyed. Among those, reports of condescending remarks occurred most frequently (70%). Reported harassment of a more sexual nature was less common by comparison. Reporters of harassment were more likely to be women, members of the AADR/CADR (Canadian Association for Dental Research) divisions, and/or frequent meeting attendees. A total of 229 respondents answered at least 1 of the open-ended questions. While the majority of survey respondents reported no personal experience with harassment at AADR meetings, the fact that 1 in 5 did should be cause for concern. In 2018, AADR introduced a "Professional Conduct at Meetings Policy" delineating unacceptable behaviors, including intimidating or harassing speech and actions.



RESULTS of this survey form an important baseline from which its impact may be monitored to ensure that future AADR meetings are respectful, supportive, and safe environments for all.

