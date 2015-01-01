SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu B, Chen H, Wang Y. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

China University of Mining and Technology, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359105320906244

PMID

32122173

Abstract

Based on the data obtained from 1014 Chinese employees, this study clarified the relationship between work hours, psychological distance, and the occupational mental health of employees. This study revealed a curvilinear and almost inverted U-shaped relationship between work hours and occupational mental health. Furthermore, the results showed that the optimum interval of work hours to maintain high-quality occupational mental health was indicated as "typical overtime work," and the employee-organizational psychological distance may positively moderate this inverted U-shaped relationship, and a "close" employee-organizational psychological distance may alleviate the pressure of work hours and help to maintain high-quality occupational mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

U-shaped relationship; employee-organizational psychological distance; moderation effect; occupational mental health; work hours

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print