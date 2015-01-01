|
Citation
|
Liu B, Chen H, Wang Y. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
China University of Mining and Technology, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32122173
|
Abstract
|
Based on the data obtained from 1014 Chinese employees, this study clarified the relationship between work hours, psychological distance, and the occupational mental health of employees. This study revealed a curvilinear and almost inverted U-shaped relationship between work hours and occupational mental health. Furthermore, the results showed that the optimum interval of work hours to maintain high-quality occupational mental health was indicated as "typical overtime work," and the employee-organizational psychological distance may positively moderate this inverted U-shaped relationship, and a "close" employee-organizational psychological distance may alleviate the pressure of work hours and help to maintain high-quality occupational mental health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
U-shaped relationship; employee-organizational psychological distance; moderation effect; occupational mental health; work hours