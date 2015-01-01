|
Wilson JM, Smirles K. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Emmanuel College, Boston, MA, USA.
32125215
This study explored how perceptions of intimate partner abuse severity and perpetrator responsibility differed based upon gender of the perpetrator/victim, participants' gender, the type of abuse (physical vs. psychological), and the medium of abuse (in person vs. texting). Participants were undergraduates (N = 593, aged 18-27), including 457 women and 136 men from two colleges in the Northeastern United States, who completed surveys for course credit.
Language: en
abuse type; dating violence; intimate partner violence; responsibility; severity