Abstract



Objectives:

Aging populations are contributing to an increased volume of osteoporotic fractures. The goals of this study were to: (1) develop a scorecard on epidemiological burden, policy framework, service provision, and service uptake for osteoporosis in Saudi Arabia, and (2) estimate the direct costs of managing osteoporotic fractures in Saudi Arabia.

Methods:

Osteoporosis data specific to Saudi Arabia were collected through a systematic literature review and surveys with osteoporosis experts. The data were used to build a scorecard, as done previously for the European Union and select Latin American countries. The scorecard applied traffic light color coding to identify areas of risk in Saudi Arabia's management of osteoporosis. The data were also used to parameterize a burden of illness model. The model estimated the direct medical costs of fractures among adults aged 50-89 years in Saudi Arabia. The model included hospitalization, testing, hip fracture surgery, and drug costs.

Results:

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health was aware of impending increases in the number of fractures and had prioritized osteoporosis on the national agenda. Accordingly, reimbursement restrictions for osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment were minimal. However, a national fracture registry and unified system for monitoring care were not in operation. This represents a critical gap in care that will continue to contribute to the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of osteoporosis if not addressed. In total, 174,225 osteoporosis-related fractures were estimated to occur in Saudi Arabia in 2019, with an annual cost of SR2.38 billion ($636 million USD; $1.55 billion PPP). Hospitalization was the primary cost driver.

Conclusions:

In 2019, Saudi Arabia was expected to incur SR2.38 billion ($636 million USD; $1.55 billion PPP) in costs owing to 174,225 osteoporosis-related fractures. The establishment of a national fracture registry and implementation of fracture liaison services will be paramount to reducing the fracture burden.

Language: en