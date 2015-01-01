Abstract

AIMS: To explore the influences of clinical nurses' workplace violence and bystander behavior on patient safety.



BACKGROUND: Bystanders' role in social violence affects the consequences of said violence; however, few studies have explored the relationship between workplace violence and patient safety among nurses working in clinical settings.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey design was conducted using a structured questionnaire pertaining to workplace violence, bystander behavior, patient safety culture, and nurse-assessed patient safety outcomes. The questionnaire was administered to 185 bedside nurses at a university hospital in a metropolitan city in Korea.



RESULTS: A regression model with department, patient safety culture, workplace bullying, incivility, and bystander behavior explained approximately 34.0% of patient safety. Further, two bystander behavior, defender and facilitating, work-related bullying, and coworker incivility influenced patient safety.



CONCLUSION: Being a facilitating bystander was a threat to patient safety, while being a defender bystander enhanced patient safety. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: The negative consequences of workplace violence on patient safety may be mitigated by colleagues' reaction to violence; therefore, nursing policymakers should emphasize the role of positive bystanders as an organizational strategy against workplace violence.



