Abstract

Gambling is prevalent among adolescents and adolescents are vulnerable to experiencing gambling-related problems. Although problem gambling and suicidal behavior have been linked in adults and self-injurious behaviors may predict future suicidality, prior studies have not investigated relationships between problem-gambling severity and self-injurious behavior in adolescents. Data from 2234 Connecticut high-school students were analyzed in chi-square tests and logistic regression models to examine self-injurious behaviors in relation to at-risk/problem gambling with respect to sociodemographic characteristics, gambling attitudes and perceptions, and extracurricular and health measures. Individuals who engaged in self-injurious behavior (versus those who did not) reported more permissive views towards gambling and were more likely to exhibit at-risk/problem gambling. Stronger relationships between problem-gambling severity and gambling in casinos (OR 4.85, 95%CI 1.94, 12.12) and non-strategic gambling (1.92, 95%CI 1.01, 3.66) were observed in adolescents who acknowledged engagement in self-injurious behavior versus those who did not. Links between self-injurious behaviors and more permissive gambling attitudes and perceptions and at-risk/problem gambling suggest the need for improved interventions targeting co-occurring self-injurious behaviors and gambling. Stronger relationships between problem-gambling severity and casino and non-strategic gambling among adolescents with self-injurious behaviors suggest adolescents with self-injurious behavior may engage in specific forms of gambling as maladaptive coping strategies to alleviate suffering. Prevention and treatment approaches targeting distress management and improving adaptive coping skills may be important for targeting self-injurious behaviors in adolescents with at-risk/problem gambling.



Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Ltd.

Language: en