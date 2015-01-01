Abstract

Perceptions about the causes and consequences of concussion, and individual representations and interpretations of these factors, can influence the post-concussive recovery process. The goal of this project was to synthesize evidence on perceptions related to concussions as experienced by children, adolescents, and parents, and to evaluate how these perceptions impact post-concussive recovery in physical, behavioural, cognitive, and psychological domains. We undertook a systematic review based on the Cochrane Handbook, conducting a comprehensive search of six databases and Google Scholar. Duplicate, independent screening was employed and the quality of studies was assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT). A total of 1552 unique records were identified, and six records (5 scientific articles and 1 thesis, published between 1990 and 2018; N = 26 to 412, age range from 2 to 18 years) were included. Perceptions about concussions were assessed differently between studies, with a range in types of measures and respondents. Some evidence suggested that perceptions could negatively impact concussion recovery, mostly post-concussive symptoms. However, results were not consistent between studies and the methodological quality was variable (and often low). There is limited evidence of the impact of perceptions of children, adolescents, and their parents on concussion recovery. Priorities for future research investigating concussion recovery should include recruiting representative samples, accounting for potential confounders, and measuring perceptions in children, adolescents and parents using validated measures. Higher quality studies are needed to better understand the role of perceptions in concussion recovery and to inform clinical care.

