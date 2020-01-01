|
Citation
|
Foster KN, McCloughen AJ. Nurse Educ. Pract. 2020; 43: e102743.
|
Affiliation
|
Sydney Nursing School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, 88 Mallett Street, Camperdown, NSW, 2050, Australia. Electronic address: andrea.mccloughen@sydney.edu.au.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32126501
|
Abstract
|
Healthcare students experience elevated stress associated with the interpersonal work of clinical practice. Emotional labour involves clinicians' use of intra- and inter-personal skills to manage their emotional states and promote patient and family emotional wellbeing. Effective emotional labour requires emotionally-intelligent skills. Learning to use these skills is critical to students' effective interpersonal management of stressful practice situations however, understanding of emotionally-intelligent strategies used by students on clinical placement is limited. To address this gap in knowledge, a qualitative study was conducted to investigate challenging interpersonal situations with patients and family experienced by pre-registration nursing and pharmacy students during clinical placement, and to identify how they used emotionally intelligent behaviours to manage those situations. Twenty final-year students from an Australian university were interviewed. Interpersonal situations experienced as challenging, involved patients or family members who were angry and aggressive, distressed, or embarrassed. Students used a broad range of cognitive, emotional, relational, and behavioural (CERB) emotionally-intelligent strategies to manage their own and others' emotions and behaviours during these encounters. The CERB framework, derived from analysis of student strategies, is a useful resource for healthcare curricula to support emotional intelligence education for interpersonal skill development and building of empathy and resilience for clinical practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clinical placement; Emotional intelligence; Emotional labour; Nursing; Pharmacy; Resilience; Undergraduate