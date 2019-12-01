Abstract

Recent data indicate that homelessness among pediatric and adolescent populations is significantly higher than previous studies and point-in-time counts indicate. Pediatricians and other health care providers often see children and youth who are at risk of or are currently experiencing homelessness, but may not be aware of their status. This article summarizes current definitions of homelessness and data on common health issues for pediatric patients. Information on how to recognize and help those experiencing homelessness as well as areas for continued advocacy is shared.



